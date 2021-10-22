‘The 9-yard Line’ previews the Bears-Bucs Week 7 showdown

CHICAGO – It’s back-to-back weeks for the Bears against two of the NFL’s “Final Four” teams from a season ago.

Things didn’t go quite as the Bears would have hoped against the Packers last week at Soldier Field, and the challenge doesn’t get any easier this week.

Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are up next for the Bears Sunday afternoon at a warm Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. They’re 5-1 on the season and will be looking to get back at the Bears after a 20-19 loss the year before at Soldier Field.

For Matt Nagy’s team, a repeat of that result would easily be the team’s biggest wins of the season and put them back over .500 on the season.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley previewed the Week 7 match-up on this week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. They had previews from players on both teams while Zack Pearson of Bear Report gave his take on the game and the Bears.

We also had more on Jaylon Johnson’s “late fine” Instagram and other social media highlights before the game, which you can watch in the video above.