The 9-Yard Line for Week 3 of the 2021 season

CHICAGO – There’s an excitement around the Bears this week, and it’s all about their quarterback making some personal history on Sunday.

Justin Fields will start his first NFL game against the Browns at First Energy Stadium after Andy Dalton’s knee injury kept him from practicing all week. It’s a moment that many people have been anticipating since the Bears jumped up in the first round of the draft to select the former Ohio State quarterback with the 11th overall pick in the spring.

That’s a key focus of this week’s “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now with Christine Flores and Larry Hawley. Both take a look at the match-up from a number of angles along with the best highlights from social media looking ahead to the contest.

Plus Kayln Kahler of Defector Media joins the show to give her thoughts on Field’s first start and the Bears through two games.

Watch the entire show in the video above.