‘The 9-Yard Line’ for the Bears-Raiders Week 5 match-up

CHICAGO – Many expected this new era to start at some point during the 2021 NFL season, the question was just when.

Matt Nagy made this eventuality happen officially on Wednesday when he named Justin Fields the Bears’ starting quarterback moving forward. It’s a move that’s been cheered by the fanbase, some of whom feel it was overdue even though it comes just five weeks into the season.

Naturally, the installment of the rookie as the permanent “QB1” was a major topic of this week’s “The 9-Yard Line” from WGN News Now as the Bears head to Las Vegas to face the Raiders at 3:05 PM CST on Sunday.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley looked at the key storylines before the match-up both on and off the field, and you can watch this week’s edition of the show in the video above.