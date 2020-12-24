Thanks to a strong month, the Bears’ confidence grows in their running game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears Running Back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the 1st quarter of a National Football League game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears on December 20, 2020, at US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – So many things on the offensive side of the ball have brought some holiday joy to the Bears over the last month, but one in particular is especially satisfying.

At last, the team’s rushing attack has pulled itself from the bottom of the NFL back to respectability during a surge of success for the unit over the the last four games.

They’ve gone over 100 yards in each of those contests and is is a big reason why the offense has been able to get 30 points in their last three contests. That’s included a pair of wins over the Texans and the Vikings, which have left the Bears with a shot at the final playoff spot in the NFC with two weeks to go.

The game in Minneapolis was their finest effort, with a season-high 199 yards, with David Montgomery picking up a career-high 146 of them with two touchdowns on the ground. That followed a 169-yard effort against Houston, with the Bears also getting 141 against the Lions and 121 in Green Bay.

Before that, the Bears had failed to rush for 100 yards since week three, a streak of seven-straight games, five of which were losses.

“Kinda resetting back with some of the basics of running the football and how we wanted to run the ball. I think we got back to them,” said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. “Now what we’ve done is become a lot more consistent as a unit; the way we’re blocking, the way we’re coming off the ball.”

Another thing the Bears have been doing is giving the run game a chance to succeed with the number of carries increasing. That’s especially true against the Vikings, where the team carried the ball 41 times in the victory.

“It just gives us confidence,” said guard Cody Whitehair of what it means for the offensive line that so many runs have been called. “That’s one thing that we haven’t been able to do is run the ball as well as we have the past few weeks. We just got to keep that going, and that opens up our play action and all of our other passes.”

While also helping to save a season that was on the brink.