Tashaun Gipson returns to the Bears on a one-year deal

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 27: Tashaun Gipson Sr. #38 of the Chicago Bears enters the field for the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Sometimes the last impression a player makes in one season can lead to him staying with that team for another.

That may very well have been the situation for Tashaun Gipson, who had arguably his best game with the Bears in the NFC Wild Card game against the Saints on January 10th.

About three-and-a-half months later, the safety is signing up for another year in Chicago.

Back in 🔵 & 🟠.



Let's get to work, Tashaun! 🐻⬇️

On Tuesday, the Bears confirmed the widely reported news that Gipson has re-signed with the team on a one-year deal.

This means he will spend his tenth NFL season in Chicago, having played four years with the Browns, three with the Jaguars, and the 2019 campaign in Houston.

Gipson had two interceptions, seven passes defended, a fumble recovery along with 66 tackles in 16 regular season games in 2020. But his best game was the NFC Wild Card contest against the Saints at the Superdome.

His seven tackles were just one off his season high while also recording a strip sack along with a pass deflection. Gipson was part of a defense that kept the underdog Bears in the game against heavily-favored New Orleans before losing 21-9.

At the moment, its expected that Gipson will start alongside Eddie Jackson as he did a season ago as the unit goes under the leadership of first-year coordinator Sean Desai.