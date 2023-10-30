INGLEWOOD, CA. — There would be no magic on the big stage for the Bears’ rookie quarterback on Sunday evening.

Tyson Bagent now got his chance to deal with the frustration that most fans of the team have dealt with the last decade – and maybe longer.

In front of a national audience, the Bears endured another forgettable setback against the Chargers, who were in control from the start to the finish in a 30-13 victory.

Once again, the team failed to win back-to-back games in the Matt Eberflus era, falling to 2-6 on the year in their seventh double-digit defeat in their last 11 games. It also continues their run of futility on Sunday night that now goes back nearly five years.

The defeat to Los Angeles marked the seventh-straight defeat that the Bears have suffered on Sunday Night Football.

Nov. 19, 2019 – Loss at Rams 17-7

Dec. 22, 2019 – Loss vs. Chiefs 26-3

Nov. 29, 2020 – Loss at Packers 41-25

Sep. 12, 2021 – Loss at Rams 34-14

Dec. 12, 2021 – Loss at Packers 40-35

Sep. 18, 2022 – Loss at Packers 27-10

Oct. 29, 2023 – Loss at Chargers 30-13

The last time the Bears won on Sunday night football was December 9, 2018, a 15-6 triumph over the Rams at Soldier Field.

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Efficient in the win over the Raiders the week before, Bagent wasn’t as effective against Los Angeles, going 25-of-37 for 232 yards and two interceptions, with a rushing score in the closing moments of the game.

In what would turn out to be the highlight of the night for the Bears, Bagent completed a 41-yard pass to Darnell Mooney on the opening offensive play. It could have gone for more had the play not been whistled dead a little too early, but it was indeed all downhill from there for the offense.

“I try to take things from every game that I play in. This is all still new. I try to take things from every game,” said Bagent. “I took a lot from last week, I’m going to take a lot from this week. I’ll take a lot from next week and the week after that. Whether I’m starting or not, I’m always taking things away from every time we step on the field.”

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Perhaps the most symbolic moment of the game came on a drive where the Bears would actually score a touchdown.

Velus Jones Jr. got behind the Chargers defense and was open in the endzone as Bagent threw his way. But when adjusting to the pass, the receiver slipped, fell, and couldn’t hold onto the ball going to the ground as it fell incomplete.

While the Bears would complete the drive with a Darrynton Evans touchdown, that would be the high point of the contest.

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert made things miserable for a Bears’ defense that was missing Jaquan Brisker, who was ruled out due to an illness that kept him out the entire week.

The Chargers quarterback did enough in the first half to give Los Angeles the victory with three touchdown passes, including one before the half right after the Bears reached the endzone. Herbert finished 31-of-40 for 298 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Bears held him out of the endzone in the second half, the first 30 minutes were enough to send the Bears to another difficult defeat.

“It always comes down to fundamentals to me. It’s fundamentals,” said Ebeflus when asked about errors from the Bears on Sunday. “It’s about being in there and having the right mindset and understanding how to attack the football. Once I got them in the in the locker room there, they were good the second half.”

Just not enough to prevent another “Sunday Night Fright” ahead of Halloween.