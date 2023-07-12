CANTON, OH — Two people who have made major contributions to the Bears’ franchise are officially in the running for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Team owner Virginia McCaskey along with defensive tackle Steve McMichael were among the 60 semifinalists for election in two different categories for the Hall’s Class of 2024 that were announced on Wednesday afternoon.

McMichael has been nominated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 12-person Seniors Committee as one of 31 semifinalists in that category after he spent 15 years in the league, with all but two being with the Bears. McCaskey was elected by the 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee and is one of 29 semifinalists.

The daughter of team founder George S. Halas, McCaskey took over as principal owner of the Bears upon his death in 1983, overseeing the franchise over the past four decades. She celebrated her 100th birthday on January 5.

Next for the committees in each category will be to shorten this list to 12, which will be announced on July 27. Coach/Contributor Committee members will then pick one finalist for the Class of 2024 on August 15. The Seniors Committee will hold its meeting on August 22 and can select up to three players for Class of 2024 final consideration.

Originally a third round selection of the New England Patriots, McMichael joined the Bears in 1981 as a free agent and was a key part of some of the best defenses in franchise history. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first team and three-time second team NFL All-Pro pick, as the Bears to seven playoff appearances in his tenure.

In 1985, McMichael helped the Bears to an 18-1 overall record and a victory in Super Bowl XX. He finished with 92.5 sacks and 12 forced fumbles in 191 games for the Bears, finishing his career with the Packers in 1994.

Over the past two years, McMichael has been battling ALS, revealing his diagnosis in April 2021. Since then, a few fundraisers have been set up by former teammates and colleagues in order to help pay his medical bills.

Another fundraiser is scheduled to take place at Bridges’ Scoreboard in Griffith, Indiana in September.

A semifinalist in the coaches/contributors category with Bears’ ties is Clark Shaughnessy, who was the defensive coordinator for the Bears team from 1951 through 1962. While the head coach of the University of Chicago from 1933-1939, he got to know Halas and would eventually become a consultant for the team in 1937.

During that time, Shaughnessy worked with the Bears to refine their “T-Formation,” which became a key part of their success in the 1940s. Thanks in big part to that offensive strategy, the Bears won three NFL Championships in the decade with two other title game appearances.

So popular was the “T-Formation” that it was included in their iconic “Bear Down, Chicago Bears” fight song written in 1941, with the line remaining in the song to this day.