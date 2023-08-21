CHICAGO — The next step for “Mongo” to get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame comes on Tuesday – and it’s a big one.

It would be the second to last to get Steve McMichael inducted as part of the Class of 2024.

The former Bears’ defensive tackle is one of 12 players up for consideration to be passed onto the final stage of voting for the Hall of Fame in the Seniors Committee. That group will be meeting on Tuesday, consisting of 12 people, with The Athletic and longtime pro football journalist Dan Pompei presenting on behalf of McMichael.

During that meeting, up to three finalists will be selected from that group of 12 players. They would be put into the main group for consideration for the Class of 2024. A 50-person committee will meet during Super Bowl week, with the Seniors Committee players needing at least 80 percent approval of the”up-or-down” balloting by the members at that meeting to get in.

Their selections will be unveiled at the NFL Honors in Las Vegas later that week.

So what are the odds of McMichael making the Class of 2024 if he’s among those picked by the Seniors Committee?

Last year, all three of the former players that were picked by that group – Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley – were selected for induction into the Class of 2023.

McMichael, who is currently battling ALS, has received the support of a number of former teammates on the Bears along with fellow competitors in professional wrestling.

Last week, Ric Flair joined WGN News Now to discuss the reasons he believes the former Bears’ defensive tackle should be in the Hall of Fame.

McMichael played 13 of his 15 NFL seasons with the Bears, spending his first year with the Patriots and his last with the Packers. A two-time first team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl selection, the defensive tackle finished his career with 95 sacks and 13 forced fumbles, providing a critical push on the interior of the defensive line for the Bears’ famed “46 defense.”

He helped the Bears to seven playoff appearances during his time in Chicago, three NFC Championship games, and a victory in Super Bowl XX.