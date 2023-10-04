With the Chicago Bears off to an 0-4 start to the 2023 NFL season after a 3-14 finish last year, head coach Matt Eberflus finds himself squarely on the hot seat, and one U.S. sportsbook has tapped him as the odds-on favorite to be the first NFL head coach fired this season.

According to BetUS, Eberflus’s odds stand at -260 to be the first NFL head coach canned this year, ahead of Oakland Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who stands at +400 in the sportsbook’s ‘first coach to be fired’ betting market as of Wednesday evening.

“The odds are stacked against Eberflus and the Bears as they enter the game as +6-point underdogs against the Commanders,” said Tim Williams, Director of Public Relations at BetUS. “With Eberflus at the helm, the Bears are facing a challenging road ahead, with the Commanders as clear favorites (-265) on the moneyline, or outright winner for Thursday’s game.”

Chicago is currently on a 14-game losing streak heading into their game against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, and are 3-18 overall since Eberflus took over as head coach back in Jan. 2022.

The Bears are slotted to take the stage at FedEx Field against the Commanders starting at 7:15 p.m. CT Thursday.