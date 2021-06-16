Bears announce 100% full capacity for upcoming season; limited fans at training camp

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 24: A general wide angle view of kickoff is seen during an NFL football game between the New York Giants and the Chicago Bears on November 24, 2019, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — For an entire season, Bears’ fans were forced to watch their team away from their home on the lakefront. The COVID-19 pandemic made that a reality for a number of teams in the NFL.

But 2021 will not be the same, as spectators will make their full return to Soldier Field late this summer and fall.

It’s time to enjoy Bears football in-person!



We're excited to welcome you back to @SoldierField at full capacity for our 2021 season.https://t.co/bHKTd4AP0v — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 16, 2021

In a letter to season ticket holders this afternoon, the team said that Soldier Field will open to 100 percent capacity for the 2021 season.

The team will host ten totals games – two in the preseason and eight in the regular season – as the team plays their first 17-game schedule in history. On August 14th, the Bears will host their first preseason game against the Dolphins then face the Bills on August 21st. On Stepember 19th, the team will host the Cincinnati Bengals for their first home regular season contest.

It will be the Bears’ first game with fans since their Sunday night game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 22, 2019.

“Your patience and loyalty over the past 15 months is appreciated. We are thankful and humbled by the unwavering passion you have shared with us,” said team President and CEO Ted Phillips in the letter to fans. “Once again, it’s time to enjoy Bears football in-person!”

In the letter, Phillips said that those fans and staff who are not vaccinated will not have to wear masks and those who are not are encouraged to wear them. The Bears will also have a touchless entry process and continue deep cleaning and disinfecting protocols around the stadium.

As for the team’s training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, the Bears say that a limited amount of fans will be let in to watch the team workout ahead of the 2021 season. The amount of free tickets that will be distributed along with details of the team’s fan fest at Soldier Field on August 3rd will be released on a later date.