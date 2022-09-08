CHICAGO – If you’re someone who likes to pay for things at a ballgame with cash, you’ll have to make an adjustment if you attend a Bears home contest during the 2022 season.

That means that fans will have to use a credit, debit, or prepaid card or a mobile payment to make purchases inside the stadium. This will include team shops, concession stands, and mobile vendors that will be around the venue on Sunday and the other eight home games on the team’s schedule this fall and winter.

The Bears have announced that Soldier Field will be cash-free on gamedays during the 2022 season. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/BBRYOYFsgb — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) September 8, 2022 On Thursday morning, the team announced that Soldier Field will go cash-free starting with their home opener against the 49ers on Sunday at Noon.

Fans who don’t have a card or mobile payment will be able to transfer cash to a pre-paid Visa card that can be used inside the stadium during the game and outside should their be a balance remaining.

“A cash-free event offers multiple benefits for both operators and guests, such as increasing safety, reducing friction and customer touchpoints, and improving convenience and guest satisfaction with faster service and shorter lines – allowing fans to return to the excitement of the game,” said the Bears in a statement announcing that games will be cash-free at Soldier Field in 2021.

Fans who spend their money at home games this season will be seeing a new-look team that is under the direction of new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus. The starting lineup will feature a number of new players as the Bears are under what many are calling a rebuild after a 6-11 season led to wholesale changes of the staff in January.