Soldier Field or Arlington Park? A Bears’ stadium debate for the future

LAKE FOREST – The question of whether the Bears’ future home stadium will remain Soldier Field or if the team will opt to go to the suburbs has been one that’s been asked a few times over the decades.

But things heated up when the team put in a bid for the Arlington Park site this summer and even more so when they announced a purchase agreement on Wednesday.

There’s still a process of closing the team for the property that will extend into late 2022 and perhaps into 2023 as well, so there is plenty of time for debate and other moves to be made before the Bears make that move to the suburbs.

It’s one that’s been made by a number of teams in the NFL who don’t play in the city to which they’re named. There are ten, including the Bears’ 2021 opening opponent the Los Angeles Rams, who play their games at SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California.

Naturally, Matt Nagy brushed off a question about the move since it would have little impact on his current season, which is a critical one to his future in Chicago beyond the 2021 season. Should the stadium be built in Arlington Heights, it’s unlikely that many of the players on the current Bears’ team would take the field with the franchise at that time.

The Bears’ possible move was a major topic on WGN News Now on Wednesday as Larry Hawley talked with Jon Greenberg of The Athletic Chicago – the outlet that broke the news of the signing of the purchase agreement late Tuesday night.

You can watch that in the video above.