CHICAGO – A number of pieces of memorabilia from the greatest player in the history of the Bears will be going up for bid just ahead of the Super Bowl.

Hunt Auctions has announced that they’ll have a special Walter Payton collection available for fans at their Super Bowl LVII Live Auction. It will be held at the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center at 1 p.m. central time.

(Courtesy: Hunt Auctions)

The extensive collection includes a variety of items from Payton’s playing career with the Bears from 1975-1987, when he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, five-time first team NFL All-Pro, 1977 NFL MVP, and left the game as the league’s all-time leading rusher.

Payton was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1993.

There are also a few items from after his time in football as well, including a few items from his time in motorsports.

(Courtesy: Hunt Auctions)

Auction items that have been given to this auction include:

Three presentation footballs from October 7, 1984, in tribute to the breaking of the NFL rushing record vs Saints at Soldier Field (Estimated worth $7,500-15,000 each)

1985 NFC Offensive Player of the Year award (Estimated worth $5,000 -10,000)

1977 Pro Bowl Award (Estimated worth $2,000-$4,000)

1994 Payton throwback jersey (Estimated worth $2,000-4,000)

A collection of over 25 Payton Bears’ game balls

A portion of the proceeds from the auction will go to Walter and Connie Payton Foundation, Jarrett Payton Foundation, and NFL Auction charities.

(Courtesy: Hunt Auctions)

“It has been 35 years since my husband Walter left the playing field completing one of most distinguished careers in the history of the NFL,” said Payton’s wife Connie in a statement from Hunt Auctions. “There are many items which we continue to cherish along with the countless memories from Walter which we hold dear with our family. We have decided to share a portion of the memorabilia from his career with the fans who passionately supported him during his time playing in the NFL. Walter’s legacy on the field and philanthropic efforts off of the field continue to provide a guiding light for our family.

“We are proud to offer these items and even more pleased that a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Walter and Connie Payton Foundation, Jarrett Payton Foundation, and NFL Auction charities.”

See the full list of items up for sale by clicking here.

An online pre-auction has begun and will continue through February 10 at 11 p.m. central time. On February 11, fans can bid for the items in person at the NFL Experience at Super Bowl LVII, absentee, or online through the Hunt Auctions website.

See more on how to bid for the items by clicking here.