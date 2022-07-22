CHICAGO – Before NFL season, there are always a collection of rankings or lists that are released that create debate around their favorite team.

But one of the lists that’s most anticipated is the ratings that come from a video game developer and their signature franchise for the sports.

This week, EA Sports’ Madden NFL 23 ratings for each player and team were unveiled as training camp gets underway and ahead of the August 19th release of the game.

So where did the Bears stack up this year? Here’s a look.

With a rebuilding team under first year general manager Ryan Poles and first year head coach Matt Eberflus, the ratings for the Bears as a team were more towards the bottom of the league.

Overall Team Rating: 78 – T-26

Defense Rating – 75 – T-27

Offense Rating – 69 – 31st

Special Teams – 76 – T-15th

So who are the highest-rated Bears players in the game?

Well it all starts in the middle of the Bears’ defense, with linebacker Roquan Smith leading the way as the highest-rated player with an 89. Running back David Montgomery was second-highest as he was given a rating of 84.

Here are the top ten players in the ratings for the Bears:

Roquan Smith – MLB – 89

2. David Montgomery – RB – 84

T3. Eddie Jackson – S – 83

T3. Robert Quinn – DE – 83

5. Jaylon Johnson – CB – 82

6. Cody Whitehair – G – 80

7. Darnell Mooney – WR – 79

8. Cairo Santos – K – 77

T9. Byron Pringle – WR – 75

T9. Cole Kmet – TE – 75

T9. Tavon Young – CB – 75

T9. Trevis Gipson – DE – 75

Where is quarterback Justin Fields?

The signal caller just missed out on the Top 10 for the Bears as he came in with a 74 rating as he was given high marks for his speed (91), acceleration (90), agility (90), throwing power (92), and toughness (94).

Safety Jaquan Brisker is the highest-rated rookie on the team at 73 and is expected to compete immediately for a starting spot in 2022.

See the full Madden NFL 23 ratings from EA Sports by clicking here.