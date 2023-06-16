LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Players, coaches, and fans now know when the 2023 edition of the Chicago Bears will begin work for their upcoming season this summer.
On Friday, the Bears announced their full training camp schedule for 2023, with a majority of the practices taking place at the team’s Lake Forest headquarters.
Players will report to camp on Tuesday, July 25 and will begin practice at 10 a.m. the next day as head coach Matt Eberflus gets workouts underway. That practice will be closed to the public, but Thursday, July 27 will feature the first of nine training camp sessions that fans can attend.
The team will hold its annual Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 6 at 10:35 a.m. On Thursday, August 10, the Bears will hold their final training camp workout that’s open to the public at 10 a.m.
For the first time since 2015, the Bears will travel to Indianapolis for practices with the Colts on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17, with the time still to be announced. That will precede their exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, August 19.
After that, the Bears will continue closed workouts through the rest of the preseason leading up to their season opener on Sunday, September 10 against the Packers at Soldier Field.
Here is the entire Bears 2023 training camp schedule.
|Tuesday
|July 25
|Report day
|Wednesday
|July 26
|10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
|Thursday
|July 27
|10 a.m. practice
|Friday
|July 28
|10 a.m. practice
|Saturday
|July 29
|10 a.m. practice
|Sunday
|July 30
|OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
|Monday
|July 31
|10 a.m. practice
|Tuesday
|Aug. 1
|10 a.m. practice
|Wednesday
|Aug. 2
|10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
|Thursday
|Aug. 3
|OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
|Friday
|Aug. 4
|10 a.m. practice
|Saturday
|Aug. 5
|10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
|Sunday
|Aug. 6
|Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field – 10:35 a.m.
|Monday
|Aug. 7
|OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
|Tuesday
|Aug. 8
|10 a.m. practice
|Wednesday
|Aug. 9
|10 a.m. practice
|Thursday
|Aug. 10
|10 a.m. practice
|Friday
|Aug. 11
|NO AVAILABILITY
|Saturday
|Aug. 12
|Titans at Bears – Noon
|Sunday
|Aug. 13
|OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
|Monday
|Aug. 14
|10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
|Tuesday
|Aug. 15
|NO AVAILABILITY
|Wednesday
|Aug. 16
|Team in Indianapolis (Practice time TBD)
|Thursday
|Aug. 17
|Team in Indianapolis (Practice time TBD)
|Friday
|Aug. 18
|NO AVAILABILITY
|Saturday
|Aug. 19
|Bears at Colts – 6 p.m.
|Sunday
|Aug. 20
|OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY