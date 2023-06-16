LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Players, coaches, and fans now know when the 2023 edition of the Chicago Bears will begin work for their upcoming season this summer.

The Bears have announced their 2023 Training Camp at Halas Hall.

Tue, July 25 – Report Day

Wed, July 26 – First practice

Thu, July 27 – First practice open to fans

Sun, Aug 6 – Soldier Field practice

Wed, Aug 16 & Thu, Aug 17 – Practice with Colts in Indy.

On Friday, the Bears announced their full training camp schedule for 2023, with a majority of the practices taking place at the team’s Lake Forest headquarters.

Players will report to camp on Tuesday, July 25 and will begin practice at 10 a.m. the next day as head coach Matt Eberflus gets workouts underway. That practice will be closed to the public, but Thursday, July 27 will feature the first of nine training camp sessions that fans can attend.

The team will hold its annual Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 6 at 10:35 a.m. On Thursday, August 10, the Bears will hold their final training camp workout that’s open to the public at 10 a.m.

For the first time since 2015, the Bears will travel to Indianapolis for practices with the Colts on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17, with the time still to be announced. That will precede their exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

After that, the Bears will continue closed workouts through the rest of the preseason leading up to their season opener on Sunday, September 10 against the Packers at Soldier Field.

Here is the entire Bears 2023 training camp schedule.

Tuesday July 25 Report day Wednesday July 26 10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day) Thursday July 27 10 a.m. practice Friday July 28 10 a.m. practice Saturday July 29 10 a.m. practice Sunday July 30 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY Monday July 31 10 a.m. practice Tuesday Aug. 1 10 a.m. practice Wednesday Aug. 2 10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day) Thursday Aug. 3 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY Friday Aug. 4 10 a.m. practice Saturday Aug. 5 10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day) Sunday Aug. 6 Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field – 10:35 a.m. Monday Aug. 7 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY Tuesday Aug. 8 10 a.m. practice Wednesday Aug. 9 10 a.m. practice Thursday Aug. 10 10 a.m. practice Friday Aug. 11 NO AVAILABILITY Saturday Aug. 12 Titans at Bears – Noon Sunday Aug. 13 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY Monday Aug. 14 10 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day) Tuesday Aug. 15 NO AVAILABILITY Wednesday Aug. 16 Team in Indianapolis (Practice time TBD) Thursday Aug. 17 Team in Indianapolis (Practice time TBD) Friday Aug. 18 NO AVAILABILITY Saturday Aug. 19 Bears at Colts – 6 p.m. Sunday Aug. 20 OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY