LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Players, coaches, and fans now know when the 2023 edition of the Chicago Bears will begin work for their upcoming season this summer.

On Friday, the Bears announced their full training camp schedule for 2023, with a majority of the practices taking place at the team’s Lake Forest headquarters.

Players will report to camp on Tuesday, July 25 and will begin practice at 10 a.m. the next day as head coach Matt Eberflus gets workouts underway. That practice will be closed to the public, but Thursday, July 27 will feature the first of nine training camp sessions that fans can attend.

The team will hold its annual Family Fest at Soldier Field on Sunday, August 6 at 10:35 a.m. On Thursday, August 10, the Bears will hold their final training camp workout that’s open to the public at 10 a.m.

For the first time since 2015, the Bears will travel to Indianapolis for practices with the Colts on Wednesday, August 16 and Thursday, August 17, with the time still to be announced. That will precede their exhibition game at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

After that, the Bears will continue closed workouts through the rest of the preseason leading up to their season opener on Sunday, September 10 against the Packers at Soldier Field.

Here is the entire Bears 2023 training camp schedule.

TuesdayJuly 25Report day
WednesdayJuly 2610 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
ThursdayJuly 2710 a.m. practice
FridayJuly 2810 a.m. practice
SaturdayJuly 2910 a.m. practice
SundayJuly 30OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
MondayJuly 3110 a.m. practice
TuesdayAug. 110 a.m. practice
WednesdayAug. 210 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
ThursdayAug. 3OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
FridayAug. 410 a.m. practice
SaturdayAug. 510 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
SundayAug. 6Meijer Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field – 10:35 a.m.
MondayAug. 7OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
TuesdayAug. 810 a.m. practice
WednesdayAug. 910 a.m. practice
ThursdayAug. 1010 a.m. practice
FridayAug. 11NO AVAILABILITY
SaturdayAug. 12Titans at Bears – Noon
SundayAug. 13OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY
MondayAug. 1410 a.m. practice (Closed to public – Community Invite Day)
TuesdayAug. 15NO AVAILABILITY
WednesdayAug. 16Team in Indianapolis (Practice time TBD)
ThursdayAug. 17Team in Indianapolis (Practice time TBD)
FridayAug. 18NO AVAILABILITY
SaturdayAug. 19Bears at Colts – 6 p.m.
SundayAug. 20OFF DAY / NO AVAILABILITY