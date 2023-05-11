LAKE FOREST — The path of the team through the fall and the winter is set in the spring, as it is every year in the National Football League.

At 7 p.m. central time on Thursday, the Bears and their fans officially found out their 2023 regular season schedule, consisting of 17 contests with an off week. Eight of the contests will be at home with nine on the road, all of them being played in the United States as the team wasn’t chosen for one of five international games.

Here it is: The Full 2023 Chicago Bears regular season schedule.

For the first time since 2019, the Bears will open their regular season at home against the rival Packers as the teams face off at 3:25 p.m. Two weeks later, the team will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in their first trip to Kansas City since 2015.

There are four primetime games on the schedule this year, with the Bears facing the Commanders (October 5) and Panthers (November 9) on Thursday Night Football, the Chargers (October 29) on Sunday Night Football, and the Vikings (November 27) on Monday Night Football.

There are two games in which the Bears don’t have a date or time set on the schedule, beginning with their Week 15 game against the Browns. Just like in 2022, the team’s season finale against the Packers at Lambeau Field doesn’t have an official day or time set.

Here is the Bears’ full 2023 schedule.

Week 1 – Sunday, September 10 – vs Packers – 3:25 pm. – Fox

Week 2 – Sunday, September 17 – at Buccaneers – Noon – Fox

Week 3 – Sunday, September 24 – at Chiefs – 3:25 p.m. – Fox

Week 4 – Sunday, October 1 – vs Broncos – Noon – CBS

Week 5 – Thursday, October 5 – at Commanders – 7:15 p.m. – Prime Video

Week 6 – Sunday, October 15 – vs Vikings – Noon – Fox

Week 7 – Sunday, October 22 – vs Raiders – Noon – Fox

Week 8 – Sunday, October 29 – at Chargers – 7:20 p.m. – NBC

Week 9 – Sunday, November 5 – at Saints – Noon – CBS

Week 10 – Thursday, November 9 – vs Panthers – 7:15 p.m. – Prime

Week 11 -Sunday, November 19 – at Lions – Noon – Fox

Week 12 – Monday, November 27 – at Vikings – 7:15 p.m. – ESPN

Week 13 – BYE

Week 14 – Sunday, December 10 – vs Lions – Noon – Fox

Week 15 – TBD – at Browns – TBD – TBD

Week 16 – Sunday, December 24 – vs Cardinals – 3:25 pm. – Fox

Week 17 – Sunday, December 31 – vs Falcons – Noon – CBS

Week 18 – TBD – at Packers – TBD-TBD