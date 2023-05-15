LAKE FOREST — Just a few days after the regular season schedule was announced, the Bears now know when they’ll play a trio of preseason contests in 2023.

The NFL announced the dates and times for the three exhibition games for the team on Monday morning after revealing the opponents on Thursday – with all three being Saturday contests.

On Saturday, August 12, the Bears will host the Tennessee Titans at Noon to open up the preseason slate. A week later, they’ll travel to Indianapolis for their only road trip during the exhibition season, facing the Colts on Saturday, August 19 at 6 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

They’ll return home the next week to face their Buffalo Bills in their preseason finale at Soldier Field with the kickoff set for Noon.

After that, the Bears have a little more than two weeks to prepare for their 2023 regular season opener against the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday, September 10 at 3:25 p.m. It will be the first of eight home games for the Bears this season as they’ll hit the road for nine contests during their 17-game regular season.

This will be an interesting preseason for head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff thanks to a major change in the way rosters will be cut down. Instead of gradually taking the roster from 90 to 53 players, that will be all done at once following the preseason finale.

Teams will be required to cut the 37 players by August 29 – three days after the conclusion of the preseason.