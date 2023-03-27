CHICAGO – On April 27, fans of the Bears will find out who the Bears will choose with their first selection in the opening round of the NFL Draft in two years.

But there is one thing that rooters know for sure about the player they pick to start helping the building of the team in 2023: Their headwear.

New Era has unveiled the designs for their 2023 NFL Draft hats including the Bears, who have the No. 9 pick to start their selections this year. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/Fu60RL01PP — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) March 27, 2023

In what has become a tradition, New Era Cap Company released the design for their 2023 NFL Draft hats on Monday for the selections that will be held in late April in Kansas City. It’s customary for players to don the hat of the team they are drafted by when they go on stage to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell or even if they are at home with family.

The design is uniform for all 32 NFL teams with the nickname in large letters on the front of the hat with the city in small print above it. The team logo is also blended into the nickname as well, with the Bears hats coming in all blue along with another in white with a blue brim.

For the first time since 2021 and just the second time in four years, the Bears will be able to hand one of these to a first round draft pick since the team didn’t have a selection there in the 2020 or 2022 draft. At the moment, the Bears are slated to have the No. 9 pick in the first round after trading the top overall pick to the Panthers earlier this month.

Here are ten selections the Bears currently have in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 9

Round 2, Pick 53

Round 2, Pick 61

Round 3, Pick 64

Round 4, Pick 103

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 5, Pick 136

Round 5, Pick 148

Round 7, Pick 218

Round 7, Pick 258