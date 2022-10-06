CHICAGO – Some of Mike Ditka’s personal items that were displayed in his primary restaurant in downtown Chicago are up for auction.

Hindman Auctions in Chicago will sell off a few items from Ditka’s Restaurant,which was located at 100 E. Chestnut in the city, starting on October 24th at 10 AM. It closed in 2020 after being open for 23 years, and a few of the items of historical significance to the Pro Football Hall of Famer will be available to buy.

(Courtesy: Hindman Auctions)

Some of the items include the game ball that was presented to Ditka after he coached the Bears to a Super Bowl XX victory over the Patriots at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. It’s expected to get to $3,000-$5,000 at auction.

(Courtesy: Hindman Auctions)

Another rare item up for auction is this display that was presented to Ditka when his number 89 was retired by the Bears on December 9, 2013 at halftime of a game against the Cowboys at Soldier Field.

This item is expected to get $30,000-50,000 at auction.

(Courtesy: Hindman Auctions)

Also up for bid is Ditka’s 1961 NFL Rookie of the Year award that was presented to him after his first season as a tight end of the Bears. This item is expected to get $2,000-3,000 at auction.

(Courtesy: Hindman Auctions)

This painting of Ditka that was displayed at the restaurant is one of a few that’s available for fans to buy during the auction, with the expected price at $500-700.

You can see the entire collection of items that will be up for auction starting on October 24th from Hindman by clicking here.