NEW YORK – Damar Hamlin will be on the hearts and minds this weekend as football games resume. The National Football League will have a few ways to honor for all 32 teams to honor the Buffalo Bill during the 18th and final weekend of the regular season.

On Friday morning, the league announced ways in which they’ll salute the Bills’ safety as he continues to recover from a cardiac arrest suffered in the first quarter against the Bengals on Monday.

This will include the Chicago Bears’ season finale against the Vikings at noon at Soldier Field.

Here’s what the league is planning to do for Hamlin at games on Saturday and Sunday.

Pregame “Moment of Support”

The league will ask teams to hold a “moment of support “before the National Anthem in support of Hamlin, who remains hospitalized at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Per the NFL, the announcement will read:

“Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.

“The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

Pregame Shirts

During pregame warm-ups, players will have the option to wear black t-shirts that have “Love For Damar 3” on them. Buffalo players will wear similar ones except in the team’s royal blue color.

Hats with Hamlin’s No. 3 on them will be provided for Bills’ team personnel to wear before the game.

Field Painting

If a team would like, they can outline the “3” on their 30-yard line number with Bills red or blue to show support for Hamlin.

The Bills have already released a video of the team painting their tribute on the field to Hamlin, which you can see here.

Bills Uniform Patches

Hamlin’s team, the Buffalo Bills, will be wearing a No. 3 patch to show support for the safety during their regular season finale against the Patriots at home on Sunday and will likely continue to do so in the NFL Playoffs.