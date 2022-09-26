CHICAGO – It wasn’t pretty, and most people probably didn’t expect it to be.

After all, it was a contest that featured two teams that are deep into rebuilding their squads with new leadership and personnel. It’s going to take time for each team to set their own identity let alone be serious contenders for a championship.

So both the Bears and the Texans still have a lot to work out, and they’re only three weeks into the 2022 NFL season.

That’s why the 60 minutes at Soldier Field on Sunday had a few bright moments while also featuring some growing pains from each squad looking for a victory. They traded leads during that time, but in the end the Bears had a few more plays in them to pull out the victory.

We’re recapping it all on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as we take a look at the key moments of the contest that delivered the Bears their second win of the season. Hear from a number of players about the performance, including Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert, and Roquan Smith, who came up with the play of the day on his late interception.

At the same time, we’ll look at some of the social media highlights from Soldier Field after the victory, including a celebration for Cairo Santos after he hit the game-winning field goal. Plus we’ll start looking ahead to the contest in Week 4 for the team in New York.

Larry Hawley has it all in this “Victory Monday” edition of “The 9-Yard Line” which you can watch in the video above.