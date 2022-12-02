CHICAGO – Once again, the rivals are meeting on the gridiron and it looks like their starting quarterbacks are going to be ready to go for the match-up as well.

Both Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers are ready to go as the Bears get ready to face the Packers at Soldier Field on Sunday at Noon. It will be the third match-up between the signal callers and the 204th game between the NFC North rivals.

This week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” previews the latest edition of the rivalry that features a pair of struggling teams. The rebuilding Bears have lost five games in a row and are now at 3-9 on the season while the Packers are just 4-8 on the campaign.

Both teams met in Week 2, with the Packers winning it 27-20 at Lambeau Field.

We’ll hear from both teams on this show along with Greg Braggs Jr. of CHGO as he gives us his thoughts on the team as they face their rivals this weekend.

Larry Hawley has more on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now which you can watch live at 6:50 PM in the video above.