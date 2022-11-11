CHICAGO – While the Bears may have lost to the Dolphins in Week 9, one could argue that the optimism for the team has never been higher in 2022.

That’s because Justin Fields had a record-breaking day at Soldier Field and the offense reached the 30-point mark for the second time in three weeks. Great quarterback play and offense don’t happen much in Chicago, so it was a welcome change of pace even in a defeat.

Because of Fields & the offense’s play, there is a little more buzz for the Bears heading into their Week 10 match-up with the Lions at Soldier Field at Noon on Sunday.

This week’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” takes a look at a number of angles for this week’s contest as we hear from Fields, wide receiver Chase Claypool, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, and others ahead of the game with Detroit.

We also hear from the Lions who are coming into the match-up with a little momentum after they surprised the Packers at home in Week 9.

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic stops by the show as well as she talks about what she’s seen out of the Bears, including Fields, over the last month of the season.

With Friday being Veterans Day and Salute to Service Weekend for the NFL, we take a look at a few military tributes the Bears have had on social media.

You can see the full edition of “The 9-Yard Line” from WGN News Now with Larry Hawley at 3:45 PM in the video above.