CHICAGO – This is a game that features two teams that have similar records and are in similar situations in the 2022 season.

Both the Bears and the Falcons are hoping to build themselves up to a consistent contender in the NFL as they start with head coaches that are still young on the job while also reshaping theri roster.

But there is one big difference between the two right now – and it has to do with their division.

While playoffs are far from the mind of the 3-7 Bears, it’s very much in the equation for the 4-6 Falcons, who are just a game behind the Buccaneers for first in a weak NFC South. That’s why the stakes are a little different for each when they meet at Noon at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

This edition of “The 9-Yard Line” takes a look at the match-up as the Bears come into the game with a red-hot offense led by Justin Fields with a defense very much trying to find themselves. We’ll hear from a number of players on the team in this edition of the show along with Zack Pearson of Bear Report, who gives us his thoughts on the team though ten weeks.

Larry Hawley has more in this live edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.