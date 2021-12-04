Sean Hammond discusses the Bears on ‘The 9-Yard Line’ and WGN News Now Sports Talk

CHICAGO – After quite a quick Thanksgiving week that included coaching speculation, an injury to the team’s starting quarterback, and the ending of a five-game losing streak, the Bears were able to get a little bit back to normal this week.

Matt Nagy is still the head coach and the Bears are still a few games below .500, needing a major turnaround over the next month-and-a-half to make something of the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the focus remains on the development of young players for the future, though Justin Fields can only do that in practice as cracked ribs have him sidelined this Sunday.

Sean Hammond of Shaw Local talked about the week after the chaos along with the game against the NFC-leading Cardinals at Soldier Field on “The 9-Yard Line” and WGN News Now Sports talk this week.

