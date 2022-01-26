Ryan Poles gets right to work with the Bears to find a head coach

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

LAKE FOREST – Over the course of 24 hours, his life changed completely.

Picked up at O’Hare Airport on Monday night, Ryan Poles accepted the Bears’ general manager job at Halas Hall on Tuesday, signing on the dotted line to become the team’s new on-field architect.

He wasn’t just putting on the suit to take pictures, however, for Poles was already getting to work to fill the team’s most pressing need at the moment: Head coach.

After officially announcing the hiring of Poles, the Bears announced that the new general manager conducted the second interview with Jim Caldwell for the head coaching position. He initially met with the team’s search committee on January 15th.

On top of that, per Albert Breer of the NFL Network, the team is reportedly conducting second interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on Wednesday.

Poles arrived in Chicago after spending the last 13 seasons with the Chiefs in a variety of roles, most recently as the team’s executive director of player personnel. After a strong career as an offensive lineman at Boston College, he was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2008 but was cut before training camp.