Ryan Pace believes the Bears will reach the NFL’s 85% vaccination threshold as training camp begins

LAKE FOREST – There is one major question when it comes to National Football League teams as they arrive for the start of their training camps around the country.

Are players vaccinated or are they not?

It’s something that can have major implications for the 2021 season, especially since the league announced that teams could have to forfeit games and players lose pay if a game in canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks amoung non-vaccinated players.

So it’s natural that the first questions brought up to the Bears as they report to training camp on Tuesday at Halas Hall concerned vaccines. But Ryan Pace was confident as he stepped in front of the microphone on Tuesday afternoon.

The general manager told the assembled media that he believes the Bears will meet the 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations that will ease some restrictions heading into the 2021 season.

“We feel really good about it, the way it’s gone, the way it’s trending,” said Pace. “Our staff has done an awesome job, starting with Matt (Nagy), communication with our players, educating our players, so we feel good about that 85 percent number, I know that gets brought up a lot, just the direction that’s heading.

“So we feel good about it.”

Nagy said that during the process of talking with the players about the vaccines his mantra was “encourage and educate” from the time they became available around offseason training activities.

“Try to let them understand the ‘Why’ part. If they understand the ‘Why’ part, then it’s their choice, their opinion, and as we all see, everyone has different opinions on what they want to do,” said Nagy. “If we just tell them ‘Hey, listen, for these different reasons, it can be a lot more convenient from the football world, and for these reasons, it can be really good for you, health-wise.’

“Then they’ve got to make their decision, and that’s kinda what we’ve done.”

Some might wonder if the decision to forfeit games and pay could help to influence the decision of players to get the vaccine. Allen Robinson, who didn’t reveal his vaccination status on Tuesday, said he wouldn’t be in a position to influence teammates to get a vaccine for the purpose of avoiding those consequences.

“Guys have whatever kind of beliefs or understandings that they want to have when it comes to the vaccine, and that is what it is. Unfortunately, that is a risk that everybody takes,” said Robinson. “Again, I mean based on how much guys are making or what guys are making, that ramification’s a little bit higher than some others, but that goes for everybody. Even a person who’s not making a certain amount or whatever, they still got to forfeit checks as well.

“So, again, we’re all in the same position.”

Robinson said his own discussions on the vaccine have been with medical experts mostly, not the decision of fellow teammates.

“Just being able to talk to different doctors that I’ve, again, had experiences with, just in general. Just kinda picking their brain about things like that “Can really look at too much social media stuff, can’t really talk to your peers too much about it because everybody has whatever kind of information that they’ve sought out, which can be true information or which can be false information.

“Just trying to listen to the best advice that I can with a lot of the information that’s given from pretty reliable people.”