LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Roquan Smith is done negotiating with the Bears, at least for now.

“I see myself at a number. They see me at a number. We couldn’t agree. We can agree to disagree, but I would never accept a bad deal. I would never accept a deal that I don’t feel like is worth what I’m worth.”

Smith says there are no more offers at this time and his focus has shifted to football.

“My full intention is to play this season and whatever happens, happens. Whatever it is that I have to go through this season, I’ll do it chin up, chest out, sun sets, no regrets baby.”

For the first time since training camp began, Smith joined the team on the practice field for individual drills Saturday.

“He’s in a ramp up phase to get back to action,” explained Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. “All along, he’s been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He’s doing good there. Now we’re just ramping him up to play football.”

According to NFL Network, Smith will end his hold-in and play out the final year of his contract.

Smith, who does not have an agent, accused the Bears of using bad-faith tactics during negotiations for a contract extension in a statement to NFL.com on Tuesday. He said the front office led by new general manager Ryan Poles has made take-it-or-leave-it offers since talks began in April that would be “bad for myself, and for the entire LB market if I signed it.”

Despite how disgruntled he may be with the front office, Eberflus applauded his demeanor inside the locker room.

“He’s been engaged. He’s been in the meetings – thoroughly there, mentally there, asking questions in meetings, helping the other players when he’s been out. He’s been doing all that. He’s been a pro that way for sure.”