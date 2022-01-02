Robert Quinn sets Bears season sacks record in 29-3 rout of Giants

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery heads to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack, and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants 29-3 on Sunday.

Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks, and the Bears joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason. They also gave the embattled Matt Nagy a win in what might have been his final home game as their coach.

Quinn broke Dent’s mark of 17 1/2 set in 1984 when he took down Mike Glennon in the fourth quarter. By then, the Bears (6-10) were well on their way.

Gipson had a strip-sack on the game’s first play from scrimmage and Tashaun Gipson picked off Glennon on the next possession. The two takeaways led to a scoring run by David Montgomery and touchdown catch by Darnell Mooney, making it 14-0 and sending the Monsters of the Midway to their second straight win after losing eight of nine.

The Giants (4-12), who could also be in for changes, lost their fifth straight game. They set a season low in yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 151 after being held to 192 against Philadelphia.

The 31-year-old Quinn continued his remarkable turnaround after finishing with two sacks last season, his first in Chicago. He now has 100 1/2 sacks and needs one to match his career high of 19 with St. Louis in 2013.

Andy Dalton threw for 173 yards on a chilly afternoon with rookie Justin Fields missing his second straight game because of an ankle injury. The three-time Pro Bowler was 18 of 35 with a touchdown and interception in his fifth start this season. A lingering groin injury kept him out of last week’s game at Seattle, and with Fields unavailable, Nick Foles led Chicago to a comeback win.

Montgomery ran for two touchdowns. Mooney had 69 yards receiving.

Glennon, starting over Jake Fromm, had a miserable outing. The Giants simply abandoned the pass after that rough start, and the former Bear was 4 of 11 for 24 yards with two interceptions and a 5.3 passer rating.

New York’s Saquon Barkley ran for 102 yards — the most for him since 2019 — in his first game in Chicago since tearing his ACL and MCL against the Bears on Sept. 20, 2020. And the Giants dropped their seventh straight road game.