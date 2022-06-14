LAKE FOREST – One of the best returning players on a team full of change isn’t going to be with the team as they complete their offseason workouts.

Matt Eberflus confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that linebacker Robert Quinn is not at the team’s mandatory minicamp at Halas Hall. The head coach indicated that the absence is not excused and is an issue that will be dealt with by the front office.

“We’re not talking about that as an organization,” said Eberflus of Quinn. “We hoped he would be here, he’s not. (General manager) Ryan (Poles) and his staff are going to work through that.”

Per a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the linebacker is training on his own and away from the team ahead of training camp. Eberflus was short with his words on the situation only to say that he had talked with Quinn recently.

“I wished him Happy Birthday a few weeks ago and we’ve talked to him, but in terms of being here, not being here, I’m gonna leave that all up to Ryan (Poles),” said Eberflus.

Quinn is entering his third of a five-year, $70 million contract which he signed before the 2020 season with then general manager Ryan Pace at the helm. After a slow first season, the outside linebacker enjoyed one of the finest seasons for a defender in the history of the Bears as he set the franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks in 16 games.

It was the second-highest total of his career as he was elected to his third Pro Bowl and was an NFL All-Pro second team selection.

While there have been many changes around him, including the trading of fellow outside linebacker Khalil Mack, Quinn has remained on the Bears’ roster as one of the few veterans on the defense. He’s also been the subject of some trade talk, but as of now, he remains with the team.

Safety Eddie Jackson wasn’t too concerned about not having Quinn in the minicamp as the linebacker enters his 12th NFL season.

“It’s Rob. He’s been in the league for a while and I’m pretty sure he has his reasons and we’re just waiting on him to come back,” said Jackson. “We know he’s going to come back in tip-top.”