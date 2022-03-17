LAKE FOREST – One of the Bears’ biggest needs in the 2022 free agency period and the draft is adding players for quarterback Justin Fields to throw to for this upcoming season and beyond.

On Thursday, general manager Ryan Poles added two players who can help fill those roles this fall and winter.

The Bears reportedly are going to sign wide receivers Equanimeous St. Brown, first from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, and Byron Pringle, first from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The team has yet to confirm either move.

A sixth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Packers out of Notre Dame, St. Brown played in 37 games in Green Bay during three seasons, making 37 catches for 543 yards and a touchdown.

Most of his production was in his rookie season of 2018, when he caught 21 passes for 328 yards in 12 games. St. Brown missed the entire 2019 season due to a high ankle sprain and didn’t match his initial production with the Packers the next two seasons.

He’d make seven catches for 117 yards and touchdown in 12 games in 2020 while making nine receptions for 98 yards in 13 contests in 2021.

Pringle joined the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2018 when Poles was working for that franchise. An injury kept him off the field in his first season but he’d play in 46 contests the next three years, making 67 catches for 898 yards and seven touchdowns.

This past season was easily his most productive as he made 42 receptions for 568 yards and five touchdowns, all of which were career-highs.