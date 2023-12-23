CHICAGO — Christmas came early for one Chicago Bear Saturday, as the team is signing kicker Cairo Santos to a multi-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

First announced by the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, The Bears are reportedly signing Santos to a four-year/$16 million extension.

Nicknamed the “Brazilian Bear Booter,” Santos has connected on 27 of 29 field goals (93.1%), while also going 24-for-26 (92.3%) on extra point attempts so far during the 2023 NFL season.

Santos has also hit all six of his attempts from 50 yards and beyond this year, with his season-long field goal being 55 yards.

“It is great to extend Cairo for another four years,” said Bears general manager Ryan Poles on X, formerly known as Twitter, Saturday. “His consistency and dependability will help us continue to elevate.”

Beyond this season, Santos also hold the mantle of being the most accurate kicker in team history.

Among Chicago kickers who have attempted at least 15 field goals in their career, Santos sits at the top of the list, having hit 105 of 116 field goals (90.5%), which is a little more than 5% better than Robbie Gould, who hit 276 out of 323 career field goal attempts (85.4%).

The Chicago Bears play the Arizona Cardinals Sunday at noon CT inside the confines of Soldier Field.