Reports: Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears defends during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

LAKE FOREST – Nearly three-and-a-half years after acquiring him in a blockbuster deal with Raiders, the Bears are now trading Khalil Mack to another AFC West team.

Per multiple reports, the first from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the team will be trading the outside linebacker Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the deal includes a second round pick in 2022 and a sixth-round pick in 2023, while the Chargers will pick up the rest of Mack’s contract.

It’s the first major move for new general manager Ryan Poles as he looks to put his stamp on the roster that will be coached by Matt Eberflus in 2022.

This ends Mack’s run in Chicago after four seasons in which he made four Pro Bowls, was a 2018 NFL first-team All-Pro, and a second-team All-Pro pick in 2020. In 53 games with the Bears, the outside linebacker finished with 36 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 35 tackles for loss, and 52 quarterback hits.

Mack was acquired from the Raiders a week before the start of the 2018 season by then general manager Ryan Pace in one of the biggest trades in Bears’ history.

To get the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, the Bears gave up four draft picks, including their 2019 and 2020 first round selections, to get the outside linebacker along with a 2020 second-round pick (TE Cole Kmet) and a conditional fifth round pick, which ended up being a seventh-round selection (OL Arlington Hambright).

When he arrived in Chicago, the Bears signed him to a six-year, $141 million deal of which $90 million was guaranteed.

Brought into a defense that had developed under coordinator Vic Fangio the previous three seasons, Mack helped make the unit the best in the NFL in 2018. They led the league in points allowed and takeaways while ranking third in yardage allowed, with Mack leading the way with 12 1/2 sacks, six forced fumbles, ten tackles for loss, and 18 quarterback hits.

In Mack’s first season, the Bears were 12-4 and won their first NFC North division title since 2010.

