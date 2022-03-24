LAKE FOREST – One of the themes of the Bears’ offseason was to find a way to fix an offensive line that had its struggles protecting quarterbacks in 2021, especially Justin Fields.

New general manager Ryan Poles has already made a few moves to do that, but his biggest to date reportedly happened on Thursday.

Per numerous reports, the first from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Bills offensive lineman Ryan Bates has signed an offer sheet with the Bears. Since he is a restricted free agent, Buffalo has five days to match the offer or the lineman will come to Chicago.

Bates enjoyed the best of his three-year career with the Bills in 2021 as he played in 17 games while making four starts at guard for the team during the regular season. He also made starts in the Bills’ Wild Card playoff win over the Patriots and Divisional round loss to the Chiefs.

An undrafted free agent out of Penn State with the Eagles, Bates was traded to Buffalo before his rookie season. He saw action in eight games as a rookie with the Bills with his time split between offense and special teams and it was the same in 2020 when he played in all 16 games along with three postseason contests.

If the offer sheet isn’t matched, Bates would join new lineman Lucas Patrick (Packers) and Dakota Dozier (Vikings) in the competition for starting spots on the line in 2022. James Daniels, who started at center and guard during his four years with the team, signed with the Steelers, so there is at least one spot in the interior of the line that’s open for 2022.