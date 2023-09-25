CHICAGO —Before another rough game for the Bears on the field on Sunday, there were more details that emerged on the resignation of Alan Williams last week.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the defensive coordinator left the team, in part, due to what has been described as “inappropriate activity.”

While there was no criminal activity, according to the report, the Bears’ human resources department was involved in the process that would lead up to Williams’ resignation.

As of now, the Bears have been mum on the reasons for the defensive coordinator’s abrupt resignation. There has been no “thank you” or “best wishes” given to Williams on social media from the team, with players and coaches having little to say about the resignation.

Williams released a statement on Wednesday saying that he did so to “take care of my health and my family.”

The defensive coordinator joined the Bears along with Eberflus in the winter of 2022 after working with him in Indianapolis from 2018-2021. As of right now, the team hasn’t announced plans to promote from within or hire someone to replace Williams on a full time basis.

Eberflus is calling the defensive plays at the moment, doing so against the Buccaneers and the Chiefs.

This has been another bizarre storyline in a disastrous start for the Bears, who are 0-3 this season, with every loss coming by at least ten points. The team now has a 13-game losing streak that dates back to October 2022 after a lopsided 41-10 loss to Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.