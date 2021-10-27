Report: Khalil Mack not expected to play for the Bears this week as he deals with a foot injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears rushes during the second half against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Through the first seven games of the 2021 season, he’s looked like the player that’s been a three-time first team All-Pro and NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

But during that time, Khalil Mack has been dealing with a nagging foot injury, which has landed him on a number of injury reports and kept him out of a few practices.

Now it looks like the Bears will be giving him a little time to get his foot healed up for the stretch run of the season.

#Bears Pro Bowl pass-rusher Khalil Mack is not expected to play this week, per @MikeGarafolo and me, as the team will allow his ailing foot to rest. Giving him three weeks while on Injured Reserve to heal and rehab is being discussed. A significant blow to the Chicago defense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mack is not expected to play for the Bears this week as they host the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field on Sunday. Per the report, the team is considering putting him on injured reserve, which would keep the outside linebacker out for a minimum of three weeks.

The Bears have yet to confirm the report.

Mack has been at this best despite the injury through the first seven games, registering six sacks in seven games with seven QB hits along with 19 tackles and a fumble recovery.



The Bears have been down one starting outside linebacker this week as Robert Quinn has been off the field after being placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.