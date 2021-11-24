Report: George McCaskey tells Bears players, coaches the report on Matt Nagy being fired Thursday is not true

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 17: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy talks into his headset during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on October 17, 2021, at Soldier field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – A story that has consumed the Bears over the last 24 hours took yet another twist early Wednesday afternoon.

This time, a report indicates that head coach Matt Nagy won’t be done with the team after their game Thursday afternoon with the Lions.

Source: George McCaskey addressed the Bears players and coaches today and told them there was no truth to the report that Matt Nagy will be fired after the game Thursday. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) November 24, 2021

Per Dan Pompei of The Athletic, team chairman George McCaskey talked to players and coaches on Wednesday and told them that there is no truth to a report from Patch that the head coach will be fired on Thursday.

According to Mark Konkol’s report on Tuesday, Nagy was already informed that the Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit would be his last with the Bears after the team’s 3-7 start to the season, including five-straight losses.

The front office, whether McCaskey, team president Ted Phillips, or general manager Ryan Pace have publically addressed the report since it surfaced.

After the report, Matt Nagy denied that he’d been told that he’ll be fired after the Lions game on Thursday in his Tuesday news conference. Hours after that, a report from Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said that Nagy met with Bears’ leadership after the team’s second walk-through, then canceled meetings for the rest of the day.

Hired to replace John Fox in January of 2018, Nagy had a great start to his career in Chicago but it has cooled off over the last three years due to inconsistency, particularly on offense. The team’s 12-4 record and NFC North championship that first year seems like a distant memory after the team has gone 19-24 since that season, including a playoff loss to the Saints in January.