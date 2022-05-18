CHICAGO – It appears that the injury that a former Bears’ running back suffered during his workout on Tuesday is one that could put his chances of playing in the 2022 NFL regular season in jeopardy.

Per a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, Tarik Cohen suffered a ruptured Achilles during a drill that he broadcast on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning. Recovery from the injury can be anywhere from 6-to-12 months.

This is another bad injury blow for Cohen, who has not played in the NFL since Week 3 of the 2020 season when he tore his ACL, MCL, and fractured his tibial plateau. He revealed the last two injuries in an essay for The Player’s Tribune this month in which he also discussed the struggles in his life, including the death of his brothers Dante and Tyrell.

Days before the injury in 2020, Cohen had signed a new three-year, $17.25 million deal with the team, but only played two-and-a-half quarters on it before being hurt against the Falcons at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Cohen’s injuries would keep him on injured reserve the entire 2021 season and the running back was released this winter as a new regime took over the Bears.

Drafted by the Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played in 51 games for the Bears and one playoff contest against the Eagles in January of 2019. Cohen made himself a threat with his speed, pass-catching ability, along with his exploits in the return game.

He had 1,101 yards rushing with a 4.2 yards per carry average with five touchdowns while also making 209 catches for 1,575 yards and nine touchdowns in his career. Cohen had 96 punt returns for 985 yards and one touchdown while also returning 30 kickoffs for 628 yards, with most of those coming in his rookie year of 2017.

In 2018, he was named a first-team All-Pro as a return specialist while also earning an invitation to the Pro Bowl.