Report: Former Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will join the Steelers

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH – When Ryan Pace made a trade up to select him in the 2017 NFL Draft, he was hoping this quarterback would establish a new tradition at the position with the Bears.

That didn’t happen for Mitchell Trubisky during his time in Chicago for a variety of reasons, and five years later, he’s going to have a much different duty with his third team.

Per numerous reports, the first from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the former Bears’ quarterback will be signing a two-year deal with the Steelers. This gives Trubisky the chance to replace longtime Pittsburgh signal caller Ben Roethlisberger, who retired this past season after being the primary starter for the Steelers last 18 years.

Clubs can make all signings official at the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 3 PM.

Trubisky spend last season with the Bills as the backup for Josh Allen as Buffalo won the AFC East and advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs. He appeared in six games, completing 6-of-8 passes for 43 yards and an interception while rushing for 24 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown.

This was preceded by four seasons with the Bears, where Pace traded up from third to second overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft to take Trubisky in hoping he would be the team’s franchise quarterback. He’d take over the starting job from Mike Glennon in the fifth game of his rookie season, but was never able to find sustained success with the Bears.

Hiring offensive-minded head coach Matt Nagy in order to aid Trubisky’s development, the signal caller was never able to make the jump over the next three seasons. After some steady progress in the Bears’ 2018 NFC North championship campaign, the quarterback and the offense digressed as Nagy couldn’t find the right formula to make the offense work.

In 2020, the Bears traded for Nick Foles in order to have a full quarterback competition in training camp, which Trubisky still won. He was replaced in the second half of the Bears’ Week 3 game against the Falcons but got the job back in Week 12 due to an injury to Foles.

After two straight losses to the Packers and Lions, Trubisky and the Bears won three of their last four games to sneak into the playoffs as a seventh seed at 8-8.

Following a loss to the Saints in the Wild Card round, Trubisky wasn’t re-signed by the Bears and made his way to Buffalo for his fifth season. He finished his career in Chicago with a 51-50 record with two playoff appearances, completing 64 percent of his passes for 10,609 yards with 64 touchdowns compared to 37 interceptions.

Trubisky also rushed for 1,057 yards and eight touchdowns in 190 attempts.