LAKE FOREST – As the Bears look to reshape their offensive line for the 2022 season, they’ll have to do it without one of their more tenured players from the past few years.

Guard James Daniels, who started all 17 games for the team at right guard in 2021, is reportedly headed to the Steelers after four years in Chicago. Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the lineman is getting a three-year deal worth $26.5 million.

The new contract will become official when the new league year opens on Wednesday at 3 PM CST.

In Pittsburgh, Daniels will reunite with Chicago teammate Mitchell Trubisky, as the quarterback agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers on Monday.

A second round draft pick in 2018, Daniels played in 54 games for the Bears with 48 of those contests being starts. He’s flipped around a little bit on the line, starting at left guard for ten games during his rookie season of 2018 before switching to center at the start of 2019.

Daniels stayed in that position for eight games but would move back to left guard for the second half of the year. He was at left guard to start the 2020 season, but a pectoral injury ended his year after just five games.

In 2021, Daniels made the switch to right guard as Cody Whitehair started at left guard next to center Sam Mustipher. That trio would start all 17 games in the middle of the line as injuries and depth forced a number of changes at the tackle position.

The left guard opening is another decision that new general manager Ryan Poles will have to make on the offensive line as the free agency period continues. Left tackle Jason Peters had just a one-year deal in 2021 and could opt to retire after 18 years in the NFL in which he took the field for 17 seasons (Missed 2012 due to injury).

Also, the team has to figure out what it will do long-term at the right tackle position, where four different players had starts in 2021: Germain Ifedi, Larry Borom, Lachavious Simmons, and Elijah Wilkinson.