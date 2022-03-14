Report: Bears will sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi

LAKE FOREST – Over the last week, the conversations around the Bears have concerned the players who will no longer be on the team’s defense.

This came after the trade of Khalil Mack to the Chargers and the release of nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who were key players on the team’s defense that was one of the best in the NFL from 2017-2019.

But on Monday, when NFL teams can begin to speak to free agents about deals for 2022, new general manager Ryan Poles has a commitment from a player that can help usher in a new era.

Per multiple reports, the Bears will sign defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to be a major part of the team’s defensive line. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune is reporting that the deal is for three seasons at $40.5 million, with over $26 million guaranteed.

Ogunjobi will be expected to provide pressure from the middle as the Bears switch to a 4-3 defense under new head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Goldman is gone for the 2022 season already while Akiem Hicks and Bilal Nichols are each unrestricted free agents.

A five-year NFL veteran, Ogunjobi arrives in Chicago after spending the 2021 season with the AFC champion Bengals. A force on the interior of the line, the defensive tackle finished with career-highs in sacks (7), tackles for loss (12), and quarterback hits (16) in 16 games.

Ogunjobi had a fumble recovery in the first half of Cincinnati’s Wild Card playoff game against the Raiders before a foot injury in the second half kept him out the rest of the postseason.

Before his time with the Bengals, the native of Livingston, New Jersey and former standout at Charlotte played with the Browns, who drafted him in the third round in 2017 (65th overall). In 60 games in Cleveland, Ogunjobi 14.5 sacks with 29 tackles for loss and 37 quarterback hits in four seasons.