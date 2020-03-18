Report: Bears trade for Jaguars QB Nick Foles

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – A Super Bowl winning quarterback is headed to Halas Hall.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are trading a compensatory fourth-round pick for former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles.
Foles will not only be reunited with head coach Matt Nagy, but also Bears quarterback coach John DeFilippo, who held the same position with the Eagles when Foles became Super Bowl LII MVP in 2017.
The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $88 million deal last March before going down with a fractured left clavicle in the Jaguars’ season opener.
Gardner Minshew held on to the starting job for the majority of the year after Foles returned from injured reserve.
The two would have been in a quarterback battle heading into training camp and it looks like the same will be true when Foles lands in Chicago with Mitch Trubisky vying to retain his role.
Foles finished his lone season in Jacksonville completing 77 of his 117 passes for 736 yards and 3 touchdowns in just four games.