Report: Bears trade for Jaguars QB Nick Foles

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 01: Nick Foles #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – A Super Bowl winning quarterback is headed to Halas Hall.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are trading a compensatory fourth-round pick for former Jacksonville Jaguars QB Nick Foles.

QB trade: Jacksonville is trading QB Nick Foles to Chicago for the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick, sources tell ESPN.



Bears’ coaches such as Matt Nagy have worked with Foles in past and know him well. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2020

Foles will not only be reunited with head coach Matt Nagy, but also Bears quarterback coach John DeFilippo, who held the same position with the Eagles when Foles became Super Bowl LII MVP in 2017.

The 31-year-old signed a four-year, $88 million deal last March before going down with a fractured left clavicle in the Jaguars’ season opener.

The Bears will inherit the final three-years of Nick Foles' deal, which pays a base value of $50M. He slots in as their starter.



The Jaguars will take on a dead cap charge of $18.75M for 2020, while stockpiling another draft pick as they go through a franchise transition. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2020

Gardner Minshew held on to the starting job for the majority of the year after Foles returned from injured reserve.

The two would have been in a quarterback battle heading into training camp and it looks like the same will be true when Foles lands in Chicago with Mitch Trubisky vying to retain his role.

Foles finished his lone season in Jacksonville completing 77 of his 117 passes for 736 yards and 3 touchdowns in just four games.