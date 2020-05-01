Report: Bears signing safety Tashaun Gipson

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Ryan Pace added a veteran presence to the Bears secondary Thursday, picking up former Texans safety Tashaun Gipson.

According to Pro Football Talk, Gipson agreed to come to Chicago on a one-year deal after Houston cut him loose earlier this week.

Gipson signed a three-year, $22.5 million contract with Texans last season. He picked off three passes in 14 games before ending the year on IR with a back injury.

If he can stay healthy, Gipson should slide into the starting job alongside Eddie Jackson.

The 29-year-old Pro Bowler has racked up 450 tackles, 23 interceptions and three pick sixes during his eight years in the league.