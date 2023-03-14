CHICAGO — Moments after losing David Montgomery in free agency to the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears have added a new running back to the fold.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are signing former Seattle Seahawks running back Travis Homer to a 2-year deal worth a maximum of $4.5 million.

A career backup in Seattle, Homer had 19 carries for 74 yards on the ground and 16 catches for 157 receiving yards and a TD across 10 games last year for the Seahawks. In 49 games across 4 seasons in Seattle, Homer accumulated 453 rushing yards and 464 receiving yards with 3 total TDs.