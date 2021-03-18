Report: Bears releasing veteran CB Kyle Fuller

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 16: Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the start of the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 16, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit defeated Chicago 20-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

LAKE FORTEST, Ill. – After seven seasons and two pro bowls, the Bears are reportedly cutting cornerback Kyle Fuller.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Chicago is releasing him to save $20 million against this year’s salary cap.

With a salary cap hit of $20M, this was always a possibility. Now, reality. Kyle Fuller immediately becomes one of the top free agents available. https://t.co/nWDYDOXLHF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

The former 14th overall pick out of Virginia Tech in 2014 had one interception in 2020 following 10 in the previous two seasons.

He had 19 career interceptions with the Bears, including a career-high seven in 2018, when the Bears went 12-4.

Also on Thursday, the Bears introduced Andy Dalton as their quarterback after signing him to a one-year, $10 million deal.

It followed reports of Chicago offering a substantial package for Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks decided not to trade him.