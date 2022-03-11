Report: Bears release nose tackle Eddie Goldman

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 20: Eddie Goldman #91 of the Chicago Bears rushes against Garrett Bradbury #56 of the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on December 20, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The Vikings defeated the Bears 17-9. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – The pride of the previous regime of the Bears was the defense they were able to build at the end of the last decade, including the one that ranked at or near the top of the NFL in 2018.

But as Ryan Poles takes over for Ryan Pace as general manager, he’s not been afraid to make major changes to the unit. After a huge move on Thursday by sending Khalil Mack to the Chargers, he’s making another when it comes to one of the most tenured players on the team.

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Bears are releasing nose tackle Eddie Goldman, a 2015 second round draft pick who was a mainstay on the defensive line.

Goldman’s cap hit for the was $11.81 million with a dead cap number of $5.15 million, according to Sportrac.

He’s been with the Bears for seven years but played in six since he opted out of the 2020 NFL season played during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Bears’ 3-4 defense that he played in during his entire time in Chicago, he was a consistent presence on the line for not only run-stopping but freeing up defensive ends and linebackers to get to the quarterback.

Goldman played in 81 games for the Bears, accumulating 13 sacks with 18 tackles for loss and 21 quarterback hits. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019.

In the 2021 season, Goldman dealt with knee issues along with a few trips to the COVID-19 reserve but ended up playing in 14 games. He made 22 tackles with a half-sack and tackle for loss.