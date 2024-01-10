LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears are retaining head coach Matt Eberflus and have fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, according to multiple reports.

Getsy was fired after the Bears failed to score a touchdown in the season finale against Green Bay. The 17-9 loss was the 10th straight against the Packers.

The 39-year-old was hired in Jan. 2022 after two stints with the Green Bay Packers as an offensive assistant.

Quarterback coach Andrew Janocko and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert were let go as well, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

Eberflus was likely on the hot seat this year but seemingly saved his job with a defensive turnaround that sparked multiple wins down the stretch.

The Bears will now be looking for two coordinators in the offseason after Eberflus took over defensive play-calling from Alan Williams, who left the team early in the year for “inappropriate activity.”

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Eberflus will likely remain the defensive play-caller, though a “true defensive coordinator” is expected to be brought into Halas Hall.

As mentioned above, unlike the offense — the defense showed some improvement as the year went on.

While now-doubt boosted from the acquisition of edge rusher Montez Sweat from Washington, Chicago finished the season tied for the league lead in interceptions. However, they finished close to the bottom of the league in fumble recoveries.

Takeaways were something Eberflus promised from the get-go as a result of his so-called “HITS” principle.

Critics of Getsy pointed to perceptions that he did not do a good enough job of tailoring the offense to the skillset of quarterback Justin Fields, who broke the NFL record for single season rushing by a QB in 2022 with 1,143 yards.

During Getsy’s two years running the offense, the Bears never had a total offense ranked higher than 20th in the league (20th in 2023, 28th in 2022). They were dead-last in passing in 2022 and ranked 27th in 2023.

With the first overall draft pick, the ninth pick and plenty of cap flexibility, it will be up to Ryan Poles and company to determine if Fields will be back running the offense.

Fields is under contract for next season, but if the Bears decided to draft a quarterback he will likely be traded.

In 13 starts this season, Fields slightly improved his passing rating (86.3 vs. 85.2) while his rushing yards significantly decreased to 657 yards.

The quarterback debate that has engulfed Bears fans has no signs of slowing down as the offseason is set to begin following the playoffs.

Free agency officially opens on March 13 and the draft begins on Apr. 27.