Report: Bears expected to name Mitch Trubisky starting quarterback

CHICAGO — The Bears are expected to name Mitch Trubisky the starting quarterback after a battle with veteran Nick Foles, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Schefter notes that it was due to his progression in camp, leadership and performance.

It’s due to his progression, leadership and overall performance throughout camp. Nick Foles made decision difficult for Matt Nagy, but the team feels strong about its QBs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 4, 2020

After the former second-overall pick struggled in 2019 with a 83.0 rating, the Bears traded for veteran Nick Foles in the offseason from Jacksonville. The former Super Bowl MVP came along with a large contract, which was restructured earlier this year.

Foles is under contract for three more years with $21 million guaranteed. In three four starts with the Jaguars before he was injured, Foles had a 84.6 QB rating.

Matt Nagy told reporters Wednesday he would use the next few days to watch every snap Trubisky and Foles took during the Bears shortened training camp.

Not having preseason games was a blow to how Nagy and staff wanted to make assessments. Past performances count somewhat, but what coaches saw in camp means more.

“You always start with decision making and accuracy,” Nagy said. “In our opinion, too, there is situational football involved. Those are probably the top three that we look at, and then how did they perform in training camp, how did they handle certain situations, and both of them we thought did well.”

Earlier this week, Trubisky was confident in his improvement.

“I think overall, just showing that I’ve improved throwing the ball downfield in situations with the team and one-on-one (drills) and routes, just showing that I could make better decisions with the football for the offense … and being more accurate, especially out and to the left and outside the numbers,” Trubisky said. “I think I’ve shown that I can make those throws and I’ve done better with my footwork, and just being able to lead and run this offense.”

The Bears open the season Sept. 13 at Detroit.