CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears spending spree continued Monday evening.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Bears have agreed on a 2-year deal with former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker that will pay him over $7 million per season.

Walker notched a career-high 7.0 sacks last year for the Titans across 17 games played.

Before his time in Tennessee, Walker was a rotational piece along the defensive line of the Denver Broncos for 4 years from 2017-2020, notching 4.0 and 4.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the team before spending the 2021 season with the Houston Texans, where he notched 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games played.

Walker becomes the fourth player to sign with Chicago during this year’s free agency period, joining offensive lineman Nate Davis (3 yrs/$30 million), and linebackers Tremaine Edmunds (4 yrs/$72 million) and T.J. Edwards (3 yrs/$19.5 million).