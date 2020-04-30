Report: Bears add veteran receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Ryan Pace picked up another weapon for Matt Nagy’s offensive arsenal.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears agreed to a one-year deal with veteran wideout Ted Ginn Jr.

The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr, source said. Chicago has been searching for a speed WR, now they have one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Ginn is coming off his 13th season in the league. He was drafted ninth overall by the Miami Dolphins in 2007 before making stops in San Francisco, Carolina, Arizona and New Orleans.

Last year Ginn caught 30 balls for 421 yards and two touchdowns with Saints. The former kickoff and punt return specialist turned 35 a few weeks ago, but he told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler “”I’ve still got a few more years left in me.”